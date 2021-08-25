Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO Acquires $25,078.46 in Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO John A. Roberts purchased 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $25,078.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VYNT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,081. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vyant Bio in the first quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth $70,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

