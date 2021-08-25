Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 26,301 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $90.28. 131,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,822. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.35. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $90.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

