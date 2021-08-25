Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 4,047 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in EVI Industries by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in EVI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in EVI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EVI Industries by 546.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EVI Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. 12,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

