Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.
ESALY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.
ESALY stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.14. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
