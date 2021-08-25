Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.

ESALY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

ESALY stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.14. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

