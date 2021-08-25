Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.05 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post $19.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.71 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $14.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $67.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.75 billion to $69.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $88.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $178.31. 4,831,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,752,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.82. The stock has a market cap of $324.01 billion, a PE ratio of 292.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

