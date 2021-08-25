Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $11.49 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $241.33. 873,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.81 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

