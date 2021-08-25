Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Holdings Raised by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 155,210 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of Gentex worth $17,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 862,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,269. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.67. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

