CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Get CRH alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,969. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.02. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of CRH by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH (CRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.