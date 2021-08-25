Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of PTMN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.58.

Portman Ridge Finance’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, August 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 26th.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 9.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,620 shares during the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

