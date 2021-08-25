$0.56 EPS Expected for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.26. 514,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,400. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

