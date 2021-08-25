Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue Sells 3,492 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael R. Minogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of Abiomed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of Abiomed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00.

ABMD traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $358.01. 122,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,024. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.37.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $188,570,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Abiomed by 4,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,805,000 after purchasing an additional 472,508 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Abiomed by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

