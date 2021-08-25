Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 122,623 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $2,766,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $4,644,203.82.

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $542,087.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $5,379,267.90.

On Friday, May 28th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70.

PLBY stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Finally, Towerview LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

