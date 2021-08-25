Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 257,520 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $33,802,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $4,737,217.60.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $35,167,755.84.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,842. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -797.78 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $137.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $63,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.