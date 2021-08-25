Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for 1.4% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $21,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $1,375,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.06. 959,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,588. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

