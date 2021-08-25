Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.650-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.34 million.Fastly also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.69.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,647. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $219,970.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,925,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,110,141.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,688 shares of company stock worth $7,433,894. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fastly stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 11.55% of Fastly worth $802,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

