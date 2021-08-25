General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,539,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,662. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

