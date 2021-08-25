Kalata (KALA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.33 Million

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Kalata has traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kalata coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $795,990.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00126981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.55 or 0.00156191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,047.82 or 1.00075951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.03 or 0.01022295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.68 or 0.06589764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

