Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $13.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.06.

RWT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 114.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 361,905 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Redwood Trust by 115,684.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 48.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 74,610 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Redwood Trust by 454.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RWT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. 1,257,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,249. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

