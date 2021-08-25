Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) PT at C$23.42

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

TSE:CCO traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$21.63. 1,440,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$26.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -379.65.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

