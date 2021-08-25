Don-key Trading 69.3% Higher This Week (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded up 69.3% against the US dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001184 BTC on exchanges. Don-key has a total market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $723,211.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00362478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,653,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

