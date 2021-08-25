Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Hits $0.0651 on Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00126981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.55 or 0.00156191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,047.82 or 1.00075951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.03 or 0.01022295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.68 or 0.06589764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

