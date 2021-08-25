Achain (ACT) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $13.23 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00146472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00053634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.56 or 0.00778517 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

