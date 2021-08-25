VeraBank N.A. Buys 300 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,703,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,851,324. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

