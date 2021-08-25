Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

NYSE HON traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $230.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.