VeraBank N.A. Purchases 201 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 7.3% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 97,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,388,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $192,789,000 after buying an additional 180,355 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 115,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

CMCSA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $59.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,714,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $273.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

