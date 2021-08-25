Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,558 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,077% compared to the average daily volume of 897 call options.

Altitude Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 844,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,025. Altitude Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 93.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,238,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

