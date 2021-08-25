Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,927 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,497% compared to the typical volume of 105 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JFIN shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFIN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the first quarter valued at $467,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 97.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,176,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,455. The company has a market capitalization of $268.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57. Jiayin Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.85 million. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.