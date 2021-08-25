VeraBank N.A. Purchases 387 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $155.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,296,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $214.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

