Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post $307.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.39 million. Green Dot posted sales of $279.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,634 shares of company stock valued at $345,652 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.52. 241,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,729. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

