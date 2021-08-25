Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $89.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

LW traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.09. 724,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,839. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

