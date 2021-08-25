Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce sales of $47.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.61 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $52.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $204.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.52 million to $206.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $246.15 million, with estimates ranging from $216.63 million to $287.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

ACB has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,409,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

