DeXe Trading 54% Higher This Week (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. DeXe has a market cap of $58.90 million and approximately $198.10 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeXe has traded up 54% against the US dollar. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.36 or 0.00035505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.21 or 0.00779717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00101124 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,393,344 coins. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

