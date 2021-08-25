Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $222.56. 21,514,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,501,320. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

