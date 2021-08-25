Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lessened by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 544,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,506,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

