Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.780-$4.840 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,934. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.