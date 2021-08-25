St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 443 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Facebook by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.40. The company had a trading volume of 501,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,849,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

