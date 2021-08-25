$21.65 Million in Sales Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce sales of $21.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. First Bank reported sales of $19.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $88.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.20 million to $89.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $88.20 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $88.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

FRBA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 18,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in First Bank by 11.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in First Bank during the first quarter worth $149,000. 44.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.