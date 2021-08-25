BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZWB)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,036. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 1-year low of C$15.21 and a 1-year high of C$21.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.75.

