Noku (NOKU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,681.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Noku coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Noku has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $12,681.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $384.13 or 0.00781851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101330 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

