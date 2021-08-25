Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.6% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,641. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

