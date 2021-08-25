Balancer Achieves Market Cap of $190.71 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $190.71 million and approximately $73.48 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be bought for approximately $27.46 or 0.00055901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $384.13 or 0.00781851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101330 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

