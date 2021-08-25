Crowns (CWS) Price Hits $8.53 on Major Exchanges

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $8.53 or 0.00017354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $17.66 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.13 or 0.00781851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101330 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,071,651 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.