Chainlink (LINK) Reaches Market Cap of $11.87 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $26.53 or 0.00053998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $11.87 billion and $1.43 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $384.13 or 0.00781851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101330 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 447,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

