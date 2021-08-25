$318.94 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report $318.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.00 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $260.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

FOXF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,743. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,101,000 after purchasing an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,239,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $253,058,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,476,000 after buying an additional 22,267 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

