QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.15

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.15 and last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 1532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QADB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 149.24 and a beta of 1.51.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in QAD by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

