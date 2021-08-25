Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.57. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

SWKS traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,786. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.92. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.