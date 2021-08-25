-$3.55 EPS Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to announce earnings per share of ($3.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.23) and the lowest is ($3.86). Vail Resorts reported earnings per share of ($3.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.60. The company had a trading volume of 121,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,210. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.22. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $208.46 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

