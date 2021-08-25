Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $4.82 Million Position in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,000. ProShares Ultra Health Care comprises approximately 1.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 173.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 95.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

NYSEARCA RXL traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $106.66. 5,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,581. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $108.60.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.