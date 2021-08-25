$1.10 EPS Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to announce $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Intuit reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $10.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $11.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $13.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.17.

In other Intuit news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,123,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $557.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.30. The stock has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $555.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

