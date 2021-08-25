The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 800.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 124,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,569 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 281,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.12. 1,842,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $418.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.42. The stock has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

